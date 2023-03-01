UNIVERSITY PARK — It is widely believed that when foods undergo processing, their health benefits are reduced. But that is not true for cocoa, according to a Penn State-led team of researchers, who conducted a new study using a mouse model.

To make chocolate, cocoa beans typically undergo fermentation and roasting, processes that can affect their polyphenol content — the compounds that provide health benefits, explained Joshua Lambert, professor of food science and research team leader. But results of this study indicate that processing does not reduce the health benefits of chocolate.

