DUKE CENTER — Boy Scout Troop #413 sponsored by the Duke Center Lions Club announced that two members have achieved the highly coveted rank of Eagle Scout.
In order to be bestowed this honor a scout must earn 22 merit badges and successfully complete a service project. Kaden Price, a senior from Port Allegany and Abram Austin, a junior from Eldred, have both been involved in this troop since they were in first grade. Kaden’s father, Richard Price, was the former scoutmaster until his untimely passing, at which time Abram’s father, Dan Austin, stepped up into the position. The young men worked at restoring different areas of the Eldred Conservation Club as their community service project, Kaden: the pistol range, and Abram: the rifle range.
Kaden is also the son of Tiffany Price and the brother to Zarek and Blake Price, as well as Devannie Griffin. His family is very important to him. He is active in football, trap, baseball, chamber singers, and theater arts at Port Allegany High School. He has been an active member of the Star Hose Co. #3 Fire Station for two years, and enjoys hunting and fishing. Kaden’s future plans are to attend the police academy after graduation.
Abram is also the son of Erica Austin, and brother to Reagan Austin and Shelby Prestin. He also feels family is very important. Abram is active in football, trap, track-n-field, wrestling, and FFA at the Otto- Eldred High School. He has been inducted into the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. He enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time and is a junior member of the Conservation Club. Abram’s future plans include attending a trade school after graduation.