Washington to Kane

President George Washington will celebrate his birthday at the Kane Chapel at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

 Photo provided

KANE — President George Washington will perform at the Kane Memorial Chapel at 30 Chestnut Street at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

In fact, he is coming to Kane to celebrate his 291st birthday. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated.

