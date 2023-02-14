KANE — President George Washington will perform at the Kane Memorial Chapel at 30 Chestnut Street at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
In fact, he is coming to Kane to celebrate his 291st birthday. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated.
Washington, portrayed by Dale Fellows, of Cleveland, Ohio, has been telling the story of the first president for many years.
Fellows’ passion for having the true history, its Founders, and Washington was to share his knowledge and understanding of the great man through re-enactment. He gives thanks to Ron Carnegie for his generosity of time and advice and mentorship, who, he says, “so incredibly portrays George Washington at Colonial Williamsburg.”
Fellows is affiliated with the historical reenactor group, “We Made History.”
Fellows’ love of history, especially the founding of the nation, began early in his life and was enhanced by his study of economics at Lakeland Community College and Kent State University.
He has read extensively over the years about the lives and times of the Founding Fathers, especially George Washington, the father of our country.
Dale and his wife Nancy are regular visitors to Colonial Williamsburg, even owning a home in the area. They also visit Mount Vernon, Va., and do research in the library there.
This performance is the second provided through the Andrew C. Hau lecture series. Hau was a long-time resident of the community, having moved to Kane in 1931 from Kersey. He was the manager of the Prudential Insurance office in Kane for nearly 30 years. He was a lifetime member of Kane Rotary Club, secretary of the club for decades, lifetime member of the Kane Elks, member of Kane Moose Lodge, the Knights of Columbus, President of Kane Area Public and School Library.
Hau was on the historic committee that was instrumental in bringing to Kane in June 1943, the World War II midget submarine HA-19 that attacked Pearl Harbor. The lecture series is provided in his honor by some of his grandchildren including Robert Hau, Cherie Hau Vagts, and Craig C. Hau, all of northern Colorado, and Dick Bly of Kane.