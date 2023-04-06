COUDERSPORT — Preliminary work got underway this week for a U.S. Route 6 project in Potter County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Through April, crews will perform guide rail removal and shoulder stabilization through the work zone which stretches from Port Allegany (McKean County line) to Coudersport.
Roadwork across this section of Route 6 will improve the condition of the roadway and result in smoother, safer travel for area motorists.
During this preliminary work, roadway flaggers will control traffic in an alternating pattern. Drivers should be alert for flaggers and approach the work zone with caution.
Later this spring, roadwork activities will get underway, including roadway resurfacing, pipe replacements, inlets, guide rail improvements, box culvert repairs, outlet protection, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.
As structure repairs begin, temporary traffic signals will be set to enforce an alternating traffic pattern. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to the use of the temporary signals.
PennDOT expects this work to be complete by the end of October. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College, is the contractor for this $7.6 million job.