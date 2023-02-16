MEDIA — The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, a program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), is an annual statewide photography contest rewarding amateur photographers who snap unusual or eye-catching images of litter across the Commonwealth.

The purpose is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.

