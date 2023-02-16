MEDIA — The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, a program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), is an annual statewide photography contest rewarding amateur photographers who snap unusual or eye-catching images of litter across the Commonwealth.
The purpose is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.
For the past few years, extra judging points have been awarded to those entrants who conduct a clean-up of the photographed area and provide photographic evidence of their work. To assist in these efforts and to encourage additional clean-ups, PRC promotes Keep PA Beautiful’s Pick Up PA Program for resources and supplies.
Registered clean-up events are eligible for free work gloves, safety vests and trash bags (courtesy of PennDOT and PADEP) while supplies last. Note: Events can be registered in the summer, from June 1 until Aug. 31, but are not eligible for free supplies at this time. Please be aware of the additional safety concerns for summer events in PA like ticks, snakes, vegetation and poison ivy.
Individuals, groups, businesses or organizations with an interest in litter prevention that would like to help sponsor the Lens on Litter contest, contact atlensonlitter@prc.org (Anti-Litter Champion $1,000; Anti-Litter Advocate $500; Anti-Litter Supporter $250; Anti-Litterbug $100). Current sponsors-to-date include The Capaldi Family and Sheetz, Inc.