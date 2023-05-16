The grounds of Veterans Square were packed with police officers from various departments from throughout McKean County, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police, representatives from FCI McKean, local and county legislators, family and friends, in support of National Police Week 2023, a week designated to allow reflection on the heroic work of law enforcement and remember those who have been killed in the line of duty.
The Rev. Max Simms opened his comments with scripture from Matthew 5:9 King James Version, “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”
He then offered the prayer. “I pray you put a hedge of protection around them when they leave their homes, give them wisdom, pray, Lord, to be with them, Amen.”
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer delivered opening remarks and recognized the officers for all they do.
“Thank you. I personally see your heroism every day,” she said.
She talked about her travels into schools, alongside the officers and the K9s and how the children respond. “I ask them, ‘Did you know police officers are your friends?’ And they (the children) look at them (the officers) like real-life superheroes,” Shaffer explained.
She looked over the crowd, officers standing flanked in front of her.
“I hear you, on your body cameras — and it reminds me that I am watching from the safety of my computer,” she said. Shaffer described some of the calls she has heard and seen from the officers’ vantage point — they have been put in harm’s way many times, been assaulted and insulted, and she continued, “but I see you treating people with respect.”
Violence does not give advance notice and the officers must be ready to face that violence to protect society, whether they have sufficient backup or have to respond alone, Shaffer explained.
“You are tasked with dealing with scenes and you have to rely on each other because no one else can know what you have seen. When the rest of society can take steps to avoid harm in their daily lives, these officers run toward it — whether towards a fleeing suspect, entering a home with unknown dangers present, or encountering unidentified offenders at each traffic stop,” Shaffer said.
Heroism is synonymous with the names of Patrolman Steve Jerman and Sergeant David Distrola whose legacies live on in others and in the hearts of their communities. And they remain a symbol of pride and reverence.
Shaffer added, “Today we mourn, honor, and remember those we have lost, and we recognize all of you. We have a strong and ready police force.”
Bradford Township Police Chief Rob Shipman delivered the Police Officer’s Prayer to St. Michael. In it he asked for “God’s professional eyes” to keep watch, to give the officers “cool heads, stout hearts, and wise judgment,” and to make them “kind to strangers… strict with law-breakers.”
The prayer reminds that St. Michael, too, had experience with evil, and asks for “angelic self-control,” and in the end, when “we lay down our night sticks, enroll us in your heavenly force…Amen.”
“Peace Officers Memorial Day is a checkstop to maintain democracy,” said President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lieutenant Jeff Shade of the Bradford Township Police Department, who addressed the officers and audience.
“We see the bad and evil. We know the sacrifice,” Shade said.
Shade took a moment before stating, “We are here today to also honor our fallen. Bradford City Police Sergeant David Distrola, 1989; Kane Police Patrolman Steve Jerman, 1999; and Johnsonburg Police Officer Carl Whippo, 1984; as well as their families. Their service is what keeps us safe.
“I pray, God bless our families while we are away,” Shade said.
According to Shade, in 2022, 323 officers were shot, 60 died. Of the 323 who were shot across the country, 124 of them were shot ambush style. Each year 58,000 officers are assaulted. Nobody goes intending to not come home, but some make the ultimate sacrifice.
Of the 60 who died, six were from Pennsylvania, Shade read their names, where they served, and when their watch ended: “Corporal Chad M. Beattie, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022; Parole Supervisor Ronald D. Spangler, Jr., Pennsylvania Parole Board, End of Watch, Friday, July 15, 2022; Police Officer Stephen Charles Plum, Jr., Warrington Township Police Department, End of Watch, Monday, May 16, 2022; Lieutenant William David Lebo, Lebanon City Police Department, End of Watch, Thursday, March 31, 2022; Trooper Martin Francis Mack, III, Pennsylvania State Police, End of Watch, Monday, March 21, 2022; and Trooper Branden Tyler Sisca, Pennsylvania State Police, Monday, March 21, 2022.”
So far, this year, there have been 41 deaths nationally. In Pennsylvania, Shade added, there have been three. Those three were a result of gunfire.
He read their names: “Sergeant Christopher D. Fitzgerald, Temple University Police Department, End of Watch, Saturday, Feb. 18; Police Officer Sean L. Sluganski, McKeesport Police Department, End of Watch, Feb. 6; Chief of Police Justin McIntire, Brackenridge Borough Police Department, End of Watch, Monday, Jan. 2.”
Shaffer and others thanked the officers of McKean County, including Bradford Township Police, Bradford City Police, Foster Township Police, Kane Borough Police, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Police, Otto Township Police, Smethport Borough Police, Port Allegany Police, Sheriff’s Department, Game Commission, Pennsylvania State Police, McKean County Detectives’ Bureau, Fish and Boat Commission, Probation, Parole, and McKean County Drug Task Force.
Shaffer added, “On behalf of the McKean County District Attorney’s Office, I thank our law enforcement officers. I respect your bravery and sacrifice. Thank you all for your service.”