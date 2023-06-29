An author with local ties will reveal his newest book at the Bradford Area Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on July 19. Bradford native David Poyer will reveal his latest book and hold a discussion on the timely topic of artificial intelligence during the event.
Poyer, who is most known for his works in military and historical interest, will reveal his new endeavor which was released officially this month from the Northampton House Press. “Writing in the Age of AI: What You Need to Know to Survive and Thrive,” is a writer’s guide and companion to keeping up with the newest challenges of technology.
Janelle Nolan, library representative, said, “We had recently hosted a program that focused on ChatGPT and MidJourney, both are AI programs/platforms, and how these platforms can be used in creative expression. Our presenter was Bill Lucas, who recently started a Facebook group called Codetellers.
“Poyer’s latest work will be a wonderful continuation of the discussion that was initiated by the Lucas program. The book contains information that is highly beneficial for not only writers, but teachers and editors, too. Digital tools are continuing to emerge on many fronts, his book shines valuable insight to the effect AI will have on writing.”
For more than 45 years, Poyer has been writing books. He knows how to write. But this book is something different than his readers are used to seeing from him. He teaches at the Ossabaw Island Writers Retreat in Savannah, Georgia, with his “partner in life and writing, Lenore Hart,” and has taught writing at numerous colleges and universities throughout the years. Poyer has been a guest on PBS’s “Writer to Writer” series and many of his works have been translated into other languages, turned into films, or recorded as audiobooks.
More than willing to pass along what he has learned, Poyer offers the following, “The most difficult question for an aspiring writer, I think, is this: ‘Am I really a writer?’” There are several symptoms he continued, “a burning sense of outrage, a monomaniacal perfectionism, a compulsion to escape into fantasy on an hourly basis, a long steeping in some form of fiction and drama, a lifetime feeling of being an outsider and an impostor, and a Moses-like ability to keep the faith through forty years in the desert. These are, in my view, significant indicators you may be condemned,” to the life of a writer.
But, in the age of artificial intelligence, things have changed. Poyer’s newest book tackles digital tools for both experienced writers and beginners, how to plan a novel or get through writer’s block or find a new idea for a piece of writing, tools for publishing what has been written and career advice, as well as other avenues for success.
The book has been reviewed by many in the publishing world. George Witte, editor in chief, St. Martin’s Press, said, “Poyer highlights every writer’s advantages against the current fad for AI-generated text: imagination, individual voice, and the talent to create life through words.” While Kevin Doyle, chair, Irish Writers Union; author of “A River Of Bodies,” stated, “Worried about AI and what it means for the writer? In Writing in the Age of AI, David Poyer’s easy style and able marksmanship pins all the key issues and a lot more.”
“Writing in the Age of AI,” is for sale in paperback and ebook from all major outlets and will be available alongside Poyer’s other works when he visits the library next month.
A recording of Lucas’ presentation at the library, “Discover the Future of AI and Creative Expression” can be found on the library’s YouTube channel.