PRINCETON, N.J. — Alex T. Gasbarre, CEO, Gasbarre Products, Inc., of DuBois, has been elected president of the Powder Metallurgy Equipment Association (PMEA).
PMEA is one of six trade associations under the Metal Powder Industries Federation, a “not-for-profit association” formed by the powder metallurgy industry to advance the interests of the metal powder producing and consuming industries.
His two-year term began at the conclusion of the Federation’s annual Powder Metallurgy Management Summit and 77th Annual Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) Business Meeting, held October 22 through 24, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.
A graduate of Penn State University, Gasbarre has spent his entire professional career in the Powder Metallurgy industry. Over the years he has served on the MPIF Industry Development Board, PMEA Board of Directors and chaired the MPIF Powder Metallurgy Parts Compacting and Tooling Seminar.