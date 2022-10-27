Gasbarre MUG

Alex T. Gassbarre is the newly elected president of the Powder Metallurgy Equipment Association.

PRINCETON, N.J. — Alex T. Gasbarre, CEO, Gasbarre Products, Inc., of DuBois, has been elected president of the Powder Metallurgy Equipment Association (PMEA).

PMEA is one of six trade associations under the Metal Powder Industries Federation, a “not-for-profit association” formed by the powder metallurgy industry to advance the interests of the metal powder producing and consuming industries.

