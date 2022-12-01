SHINGLEHOUSE — The Potter County Honor Guard of the American Legion is looking for volunteers.
To participate, volunteers must be veterans or family members of veterans.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Potter County Honor Guard of the American Legion is looking for volunteers.
To participate, volunteers must be veterans or family members of veterans.
The Honor Guard held its annual appreciation dinner on Nov. 12, with members coming from Legions in Austin, Coudersport, Galeton, Shinglehouse and Ulysses. The Honor Guard was initiated and set up by Dennis Ayers, a member of American Legion Post #530.
Currently there is a membership of 65. Their focus is to administer military honors for funeral and burial ceremonies. The Honor Guard is a mandated function under law. They will attend the viewing and funeral services showing respect for the veteran. They also may proceed to the cemetery to perform the flag presentation to the family along with a three-volley gun salute with “Taps” accompaniment.
Military funeral honors are a requirement of public law 106-65, and are available anywhere in the United States. Donations fund this endeavor for the legionnaires of which uniforms, rifles, ammunition and supplies are needed. The flags are supplied by the local funeral directors. The Honor Guard places a marker and provides small flags in remembrance yearly for all eligible veteran burial sites.
Thirty-eight legionaries’ and their guests attended the event. Those honored were Berwin Calcote, President; John Orlowsk Vice President; Mitch DeLong Secretary-Treasurer; Rod Cowburn, Dave Haskins, Dan Antonioli, Bill Catham III, Al Rohre, Dennis Ayers, Curtis Cambell, Ron Andrus, Willis Duell, Greg Radosin, Jim Cornell, Larry Jewel, Jim Brennan, Joel Kosa, Howard Simons, Dick McCoy, Mike Bammgarner, Mike Whitney, Fred Geiter, Ted Orwig, Harland Cowburn, Ralph Bruce, Frank Moresman, Phil Osgood.
Contact the Shinglehouse Legion at: ShinglehouseLegion@gmail.com or 814-203-4335.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.