COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Artisan Center is planning several classes over the next few weeks.
Basket weaver, Catherine Snyder, will teach students to make a Napkin Basket from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 6. The class is $32 and includes all materials in a wide range of colors.
Laurie Angood is offering a “Young Artisans” class from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on July 5. Students will complete a multi-media painting of a sea turtle. The class cost is $20 and all materials will be provided.
To register for either of these classes, call the center at (814) 274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com. The co-op cannot guarantee registration via Facebook or Messenger. The co-op is located at 227 N. Main Street and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.