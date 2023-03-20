Marten program

Pennsylvania Game Commission Wildlife Research Biologist Thomas Keller talks about an American marten reintroduction plan during a program in Benezette on Saturday.

 Era photo by Aaron Suranofsky

BENEZETTE — The Pennsylvania Game Commission held a presentation at the Elk Country Visitors Center in Benezette Saturday to discuss the possible reintroduction of the American marten to the state.

The American marten is a two-pound member of the weasel family that has been absent from Pennsylvania’s woods for over 120 years. Host Thomas Keller, a wildlife research biologist, explained the benefits of the small mammal and addressed common public concerns.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social