PORT ALLEGANY — Three Port Allegany High School students visited the Port Allegany Rotary Club to share their experiences at Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) held June 11 to 15 at Messiah College.
RYLA is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where leadership skills can be developed while having fun and making connections. RYLA emphasizes leadership, citizenship and personal growth.
Port Allegany RYLA reps were Alana Corey, Peyton Stiles and Levi Wilfong, all members of the PAHS Class of 2024.
Corey is a daughter of Mitchell and Renee Corey. She is a captain of the bocce team, an Early Childhood Program student at Seneca Highlands CTC and Camp JJ counselor. She enjoys community service, babysitting and hunting, and is employed at S.W. Smith Memorial Library. Corey plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees in early childhood education and special education.
Stiles is the son of Martin and Lisa Stiles. He is a member of Student Council, Varsity Club and National Honor Society as well as the football, baseball and track teams. He plans to attend a four-year college and major in business or sports management.
Wilfong is a son of Tracy and Ron Wilfong II. He is a member of Student Council, Varsity Club and National Honor Society and serves his school as a Peer Helper. Wilfong is also a member of the football, basketball and track teams. He enjoys golfing, hunting and fishing, and plans to attend college to study pre-med.