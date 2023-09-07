PORT ALLEGANY — S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library has launched its Pennsylvania Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Raffle Board fundraiser.
Purchases three chances for $5 to try and win more than $300 in tickets and a $50 bill. The winner will be drawn at the 34th Annual Library Dinner Auction Fundraiser on Nov. 4 (need not be present to win).
Those who can’t make it to the library but still want to participate can call the library at (814) 642-9210 to pay over the phone.
For more information about the library’s “Lights! Camera! Auction!” fundraiser slated for November, visit the library’s website at http://www.swsmithlibrary.org/library-dinner-auction-fundraiser.html.