PORT ALLEGANY — Following two performances, with standing ovations at each, countless praises have been given for the Port Allegany Music Department and Drama Club who presented Bright Star Friday and Saturday at the Port Allegany High School.
Bright Star with music, book and story by Steve Martin and music, lyrics and story by Edie Brickell was directed by Ben Palmer and Cole Ramsey.
Special thanks were given to Country Gentleman Antiques for the use of many stage props.
The cast included Chloe Cramer as Alice Murphy; Shane Lawton as Billy Cane; Kaden Price as Jimmy Ray Dobbs; Madelynn Triplett as Margo Crawford; Thomas Beeson as Mayor Dobbs; Brielle Budd as Lucy Grant; Seth Benson as Daryl Ames, Olivia Schott as Momma Murphy; Isaac Fessenden as Daddy Murphy; Josh Beilleux as Daddy Cane; Lily Madison as Staford; Chloe Triplett as Edna; Phoenix Kiehlmeier as Florence; Aidan Clark as Dr. Norquist/Stationmaster; Connor Valentine as Max; Kadence Beaver as Government Clerk, Bailey Lloyd and Adrian Penick; Lillian Hurler, Mallory Johnson, Aed Langfitt and Kendra Meade as the Spirits; and the Ensemble included Molly Barber, Olivia Billy, Delaney Stromberg and Chloe Work.
In addition to the directors, members of the production team included Penny Peine, stage/properties manager; Raelin Meacham, student director; Mary Jordan and Ashley Woodruff, costuming; Mary Jordan, Ashley Woodruff and Holly Triplett, makeup; Ben Palmer, set design; Cole Ramsey, light design; Brad Stewart, ticketing and program; Blake Lloyd, Lillianne Reed, Collin Stuckey and Leila Stuckey, backstage crew; and Owen Kisler, James Nichols, Alex Schott and Brad Stewart, lights and sound.
Port Allegany Music Boosters served as Box Office and Ushers.
The Pit Musicians were Kathie Ramsey on piano, Eric Craig-Peysson, guitar; Stephen Ouellete, banjo; Shelby Glassmire, mandolin; Katie Eifert, violin/fiddle; J. T. Madison, daxophone; Katie Jo Barrett, cello; Don Vought, bass; Danette Palmer, keyboard and Cole Ramsey on drums.