Port Allegany seniors, Bright Star performance

Pictured are the Class of 2023 cast members following the final performance of their high school musical careers. In the front row, from left, are Shane Lawton, Isaac Fessenden, Kaden Price, Seth Benson; and in the back, Brielle Budd, Madelynn Triplett, Olivia Schott and Chloe Cramer.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

PORT ALLEGANY — Following two performances, with standing ovations at each, countless praises have been given for the Port Allegany Music Department and Drama Club who presented Bright Star Friday and Saturday at the Port Allegany High School.

Bright Star with music, book and story by Steve Martin and music, lyrics and story by Edie Brickell was directed by Ben Palmer and Cole Ramsey.

