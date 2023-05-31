PORT ALLEGANY — Port Allegany Pharmacy, a trusted community pharmacy serving Port Allegany and surrounding areas for 46 years, sadly announces its permanent closure effective Wednesday, June 14. The decision comes from the numerous challenges independent pharmacies face in today’s healthcare landscape.
Port Allegany Pharmacy has provided personalized care, service, and a friendly environment for all its valued customers. However, factors such as low reimbursement rates, limited network access, rising operating costs, regulatory burdens, and increased competition have made it increasingly difficult to sustain operations.
Another challenge was limited network access caused by Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) establishing preferred pharmacy networks that often-excluded Port Allegany Pharmacy. This limited access to patients covered under specific insurance plans resulted in reduced foot traffic and prescription volume, affecting the financial viability of the pharmacy. Rite Aid is a participant in most insurance plans and is prepared to service all area residents with their future needs.
Scott Newton, PharmD, owner of Port Allegany Pharmacy, expressed his gratitude to the loyal customers who have trusted the pharmacy with their healthcare needs over the years. He stated, “We deeply appreciate the support and trust our customers have shown us throughout Port Pharmacy’s 46 years of service and our 12 years of ownership. We make this decision with a heavy heart but are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our patients.”
Starting June 14, 2023, Rite Aid, located at 59 North Main Street, Port Allegany, PA 16743, will be ready to provide continued care as Rite Aid has purchased Port Allegany Pharmacy. Patients’ prescriptions, medical records, and other necessary information will seamlessly transfer. Rite Aid offers a wide variety of services, and folks may see some familiar faces as several of Port Pharmacy’s staff members are considering employment at this location.
Port Allegany Pharmacy extends its deepest gratitude to its valued customers for their support and loyalty throughout the years. Port Pharmacy wishes all its customers continued good health and prosperity for the future.