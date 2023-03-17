HARRISBURG — The Commonwealth Financing Authority announced funding for projects all over the state on Thursday, but perhaps none was more welcome than the $1.57 million for Port Allegany Borough.

Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, announced the local projects that had received funding, including $1.57 million through the Multimodal Transportation Fund to replace the Arnold Avenue bridge in Port Allegany.

