On Friday, Dec. 16 Fretz Area Middle School was placed on a short lockdown procedure as the City of Bradford Police Department and the Bradford Area School District investigated an alleged threat.
According to school representatives, the threat came in the form of a statement made by a juvenile, which was overheard by another.
Both the City of Bradford Police School Resource Officer and the Bradford Area School District personnel immediately took measures to identify the person involved and steps were then taken to ensure everyone’s safety.
It was determined there was no imminent threat at that time and the lockdown was lifted. There is no risk of a threat moving forward.
The police and the school district wished to make this statement to the public since there has been misinformation posted and circulating on social media. As a result numerous questions and comments have occurred.