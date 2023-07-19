Three escape injury in Saturday accident
COUDERSPORT — Three people were unhurt in a one-car accident at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Cherry Springs Road in Summit Township, Potter County.
Coudersport-based state police said a 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia driven by Yilin Wu, 23, of Columbus, Ohio, was traveling north on Route 44 when the car failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the road, drove off the east side of the road and down a bank causing the car to spin 180 degrees and roll onto its side. The car had disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Neither Wu nor the passengers in his car — Zihan Zhang, 24, of Columbus, Ohio, and Yingtian Chen, 25, of Ypsilanti, Mich. — were injured.
State police were assisted by Coudersport Fire Police and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Ridgway man cited for yelling at police
RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man was charged with disorderly conduct for carrying a firearm while screaming at state troopers who were investigating an incident at 8:25 p.m. Sunday on Grant Road in Ridgway Township.
While Ridgway-based state police were investigating, Ryan Wolff, 23, arrived on the scene, got out of his vehicle “displaying an open carry firearm and screaming at troopers on scene,” police said.