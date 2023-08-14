2 TRANSPORTED FOLLOWING ACCIDENT
LEWIS RUN — Two people were suspected to have sustained minor injuries and were transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center following a one vehicle accident on Route 46 in Keating Township on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m.
According to the state police report, the car that was driven by Natika M. White, 18, of Bradford, went out of control for unknown reasons in the northbound lane and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck several mailboxes before swerving back onto the road. However, the car traveled off the road to the right again and struck a flagpole and then the corner of a building before coming to a rest beside the building.
White, who was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, and her passenger, Rieley J. Conner, 22, of Smethport, were both transported by ambulance for minor injuries. Conner was reported to not have been wearing a seatbelt.
Charges for not driving on roadways laned for traffic were imposed. Police were assisted by Phoenix EMS and the Rew Volunteer Fire Department.
SUSPECTED INJURIES, EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT
LEWIS RUN — The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident at 2:36 a.m. on Aug. 3 on Route 46 south of Bordell Road in Keating Township.
The report indicated that the sport utility vehicle, driven by Makenzie J. Gibson, 22, of Bradford, had swerved to miss a deer, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a ditch.
The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Gibson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, refused medical transport and was suspected to have minor injuries, according to the report.
She was charged for not driving on roadways laned for traffic. Police were assisted by the Smethport Volunteer Fire Department.
IDENTITY THEFT INVESTIGATION ONGOING
LEWIS RUN — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of identity theft near Irons Hollow in Keating Township.
On Aug. 9 at around 4 p.m., officers report that a 51 year old female had her personal information obtained by a fraudulent company under the guise of student loan forgiveness.
The investigation is ongoing.
CAR INTO UTILITY POLE, NO INJURIES
LEWIS RUN — State police from the Lewis Run barracks were called to the scene of an accident on Route 446 at 5:20 a.m. on July 23.
PSP determined that a car driven by Wesley T. Jacoby, 18, of Genesee, had left the roadway and struck a utility pole causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
Jacoby was reportedly not injured and had been wearing a seatbelt.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
The driver was charged for turning left, according to the report.
N.Y. MAN FACING HARASSMENT CHARGES IN ELDRED
LEWIS RUN — A Jamestown, N.Y. man is facing charges of harassment in McKean County District Court according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
PSP responded to 1st Street in Eldred Borough and after investigation determined the 21-year-old unnamed victim had received harassing messages from the 26-year-old unnamed arrestee via social media.