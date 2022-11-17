Theft of
vehicle parts from school bus
LEWIS RUN — The Lewis Run based Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information relating to a theft of vehicle parts near Todd Motor Sales in Eldred Borough.
According to the police report, troopers were called around 7 a.m. to the bus parking lot near 184 Main Street in Eldred Borough for a report of a stolen catalytic converter, valued at $1,200, from a small school bus. The theft is reported to have occurred between 5 p.m Nov. 4 and 5 a.m. Nov. 7.
If anyone has information about this incident, call (814) 368-9230.
Rollover in Lafayette Township
LEWIS RUN — According to a police report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Lewis Run, troopers responded to a one vehicle accident at 9:42 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 on US Route 219.
Amanda L. Asti, 38, of Johnsonburg, was driving an SUV on US Route 219 near Music Mountain Road in Lafayette Township, McKean County, when the vehicle left the northbound travel lane and struck an embankment, traveled up it, and rolled onto its roof. The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the northbound travel lane, according to police.
Asti was not injured and was reported to be wearing a safety belt at the time of the accident.
Reportedly, the cause of the accident was traveling too fast for conditions. She was charged for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
PSP was assisted on scene by the Lafayette Volunteer Fire Department, Donovan’s Towing, and PennDOT.
Driver charged
in accident
LEWIS RUN — Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police, Lewis Run, responded to the scene of a one vehicle accident at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 on State Route 646, north of Bingham Road in Keating Township, McKean County.
Upon arrival, officers found Harvey D. Schuster, 77, of Cyclone, had been traveling south on State Route 646 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a stump, causing disabling damage.
Schuster was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was suspected to have suffered minor injuries. However, he refused transport to a medical facility.
Schuster was charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
PSP was assisted at the scene by Hilltop and Lafayette volunteer fire departments.