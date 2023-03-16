WEEDVILLE RESIDENT IS VICTIM OF PROPERTY THEFT
RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania State Police report they are investigating an incident of theft in Weedville, Jay Township, that occurred between Jan. 1 and March 2.
According to the report, Ridgway-based troopers responded to a residence on McClintick Road to find that the suspect had moved property markers, cut timber, burned garbage and dug a drainage ditch on property belonging to the 62-year-old unnamed victim.
The incident is still under investigation.
CHARGES FILED
IN HIT AND RUN
RIDGWAY — State police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:47 a.m. on March 4 on Montmorenci Road in Jones Township, Elk County.
When police arrived on the scene, the vehicle was vacant and it had been determined the operator had fled the scene. Troopers noted that the airbags had not deployed and injuries were not known at that time. The driver, however, was later identified.
Per the report, a truck driven by Robert Milhomme, 36, of Philadelphia, was traveling north and for unknown reasons traveled across the double yellow lines into the southbound lane and then off of the roadway. The truck struck a utility pole along the shoulder of the southbound lane.
It was not clear if Milhomme had been wearing a seatbelt or sustained injuries in the incident. The passenger, Jennifer Dunivin, 34, of Sheffield, was not injured and was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
Milhomme was charged for not driving on roadways laned for traffic before Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin.
EARLY MORNING
ELK CO. ACCIDENT, NO INJURIES
RIDGWAY — Troopers from the state police in Ridgway were dispatched to Skyline Drive in Fox Township, Elk County on Tuesday around 1 a.m. for a one vehicle accident.
Reportedly, a car driven by Robert A. Vaughn, 25, of St. Marys, was traveling on Skyline Drive and failed to maintain its place in the lane while in a right-hand curve. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a road sign, and then struck a ditch.
The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Vaughn was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report, and sustained no injuries.
He was charged for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
POTTER CO.
CAR VS. TRACTOR,
NO INJURIES
COUDERSPORT — A driver was charged with passing in a no passing zone following an accident on March 9 on Fox Hill Road, in Ulysses Township, Potter County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Mackenzie J. Morris, 25, of Gaines, was driving a car that was following a tractor driven by Adam Martin, 38, of Ulysses, on Fox Hill Road, according to the police report. In an attempt to pass the tractor, Morris’ vehicle crossed the double yellow lines when the tractor was turning left into a driveway.
Morris’ vehicle struck the tractor’s left tire and both vehicles stopped near the point of impact, the report stated. The car sustained major damage while the tractor had only minor damage.
No injuries to either driver were reported.
DRIVER IDENTIFIED IN HIT AND RUN, MINOR INJURY SUSPECTED
RIDGWAY — The state police were called to U.S. Route 219 (Wilcox Road), north of Lindberg Furniture, in Jones Township, Elk County, on March 1 at 11:55 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident.
When officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. The driver was later identified and charged with failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
A vehicle driven by Alex M. White, 25, of Kane, was traveling north on U.S. Route 219 and crossed the fog line, striking the guard rail, according to the police report. White’s vehicle continued striking the guard rail and eventually ramped up and over the top, leaving the roadway into an embankment, before striking a tree.
The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
White was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was suspected to have sustained minor injuries.
TRUCK FLIPS ON
SIDE, NO INJURY TO DRIVER NOT WEARING SEATBELT
RIDGWAY — A Kane man sustained no injury following a motor vehicle accident, despite not wearing a seatbelt when the truck flips onto its side, report the Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers responded at 7:40 p.m. on March 10 to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Montmorenci Road in Jones Township, Elk County.
According to the report, a truck driven by Carter M. Luchs, 29, of Kane, was traveling north when, due to slippery road conditions, the truck went out of control and hit an embankment before flipping onto its side.
Luchs was able to exit the vehicle prior to the police arriving on scene, and was reportedly uninjured.
He was charged with failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.