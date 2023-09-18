MINOR INJURIES IN 2 VEHICLE ACCIDENTLEWIS RUN — Reports from the Lewis Run barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police indicate that police were dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident on U.S. Route 219 near the High Pines RV Park at 11:41 a.m. on Sept. 15.
Vehicles driven by Connie M. Snyder, 54, of Kane, and Ellen M. Paladini, 62, of Remsen, N.Y. were traveling north on U.S. Route 219. Paladini’s vehicle stopped in the roadway to make a left hand turn, the report read.
Police indicate Snyder was distracted and did not see Paladini’s vehicle stopped. Snyder’s vehicle struck the rear of the other vehicle, causing minor damage to both.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident, however, Paladini was suspected to have suffered minor injuries and was reportedly going to be evaluated at a hospital. She was not transported from the scene. Snyder was reportedly not injured.
Snyder was charged for following too closely.
SPEED PARTIALLY TO BLAME FOR MVACOUDERSPORT — The Pennsylvania State Police were called to Pine Hill Road in Stewardson Township at 5:21 p.m. on Sept. 15 for a report of a one vehicle accident.
According to the police report, a vehicle driven by Mariarosa L. Marinelli, 29, of Baltimore, Md., was traveling north as it approached a left curve in the road. PSP noted the road conditions were dry on the downhill grade, but the vehicle speed was too fast for conditions. Marinelli’s vehicle failed to negotiate the curve and hit an embankment on the east side of the road, where it also came to a rest.
Neither Marinelli nor her passenger, Rachel A. Cooper, 27, of Pittsburgh, were injured. The driver was reportedly wearing her lap and shoulder belt, while the passenger was wearing a shoulder belt only.
Marinelli was charged for driving at a safe speed. However, after further investigation, including a field sobriety test at the scene, by PSP, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence. The case is still under investigation per PSP.
GUNS, ITEMS REPORTED STOLEN, AUSTINCOUDERSPORT — The State Police are investigating a report of theft which occurred around 6:49 p.m. Sept. 10 in the vicinity of Oak Street and Freeman Run Lane in Austin Borough.
Reports from the Coudersport barracks stated the following items were reported stolen:
John Deere Zero Turn Riding Mower, value $3,000; Craftsman red and black toolbox with hand tools, value $500; Sony Playstation 4 game console and accessories, value $400; kitchen knife set, value $20; 9mm black pistol of unknown model, value $500; camo 12 gauge shotgun of unknown make/model, value $800; .308 caliber rifle of unknown color/make/model, value $200; 410 rifle of unknown color/make/model, value $200; rifle of unknown color/make/model, value $200; black crossbow, value $500; and a meat slicer, value $200.
The case is under investigation.
CASH REPORTED STOLEN FROM RESIDENCECOUDERSPORT — A reported theft of $1,500 cash from a Portage Township residence is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers responded to the area of Ripple Drive and determined that cash had been stolen from the 60-year-old resident.
The investigation is ongoing.