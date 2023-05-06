MINOR INJURIES IN
MVA AFTER FAILURE TO YIELD
EMPORIUM — The Pennsylvania State Police responded at 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday to a two vehicle accident on State Route 155, Sizerville Road, in Portage Township, Cameron County.
According to reports, a vehicle driven by Christopher Hockenberry, 41, of Brockway, attempted to make a U-turn from the northbound lane shoulder to enter the southbound lane of State Route 155, without yielding to a vehicle driven by Lee Vasko, 61, of Austin, which was traveling in the northbound lane of State Route 155.
Vasko’s vehicle attempted to avoid contact with Hockenberry’s vehicle but was unable. The report stated that Hockenberry’s vehicle struck Vasko’s vehicle at an angle causing disabling damage to both vehicles.
Both drivers were suspected to have minor injuries and were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
Hockenberry was charged for entering or crossing a roadway.
PSP was assisted at the scene by the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department, Cameron County Ambulance, and St. Marys City Ambulance.