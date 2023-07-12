MUD THROWN IN PARKING DISPUTELEWIS RUN — On July 3 at approximately 11:14 a.m., the Pennsylvania State Police were called to U.S. Route 6 and Holgate Drive in Wetmore Township, McKean County, for a report of a parking dispute.
Following an investigation, Claude Olson, 68, of Kane, was reported to have thrown mud at a vehicle during a parking dispute, though Olson did not admit to the act.
He was charged with disorderly conduct in District Court.
2 FROM ALTOONA, PENDING DRUG CHARGES
LEWIS RUN — Troopers with the Lewis Run barracks of the state police conducted a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation on July 4 at 12:52 a.m. at the intersection of Hilton Street and Tarport Road in Bradford, McKean County.
Following the investigation, both the operator and passenger of the vehicle were found to be in possession of a controlled substance, related paraphernalia, and unstamped cigarettes. The two occupants were Samuel Merritts, 54, and Jeffery Smith, 58, both of Altoona.
Charges are pending in District Court.
BIKE WORTH $3,500 STOLENLEWIS RUN — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report from a resident in Annin Township, McKean County, from June 6 of a stolen bicycle.
According to the report, the $3,499 all black Fuji Jari 1.3, bike was taken from a detached garage. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at (814) 368-9230.
LAFAYETTE TWP: DEER VS. SUV, NO INJURIESLEWIS RUN — State police responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 59 in Lafayette Township, McKean County on July 3 at 6:58 a.m.
A sport-utility vehicle driven by Michael D. McChesney, 55, of Youngsville, was traveling south on Route 59 when a deer ran in front of it. The vehicle swerved to avoid striking the animal but struck a second deer. The vehicle reportedly left the south side of the roadway and traveled under a tree where a limb smashed the front windshield.
No injuries were reported and the driver had been wearing a lap and shoulder belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Charges were not filed against the driver.
VEHICLE FAILURE FACTORED IN CRASHLEWIS RUN — A single-vehicle accident in Keating Township July 4 at 6:52 a.m. summoned the state police to Route 46.
Reports indicate that a vehicle driven by Ashley Skinner, 21, of Roulette, was traveling north on Route 46. While attempting a left curve in the road, the vehicle failed and left the east side, striking a guide rail. The vehicle rode the rail for approximately 120 feet before coming to rest in the grass median. Police confirmed through investigation that vehicle failure was a factor in the crash.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain injury.
She was charged for an expired inspection and registration.
DEER CAUSES MVA IN CORYDON TWPLEWIS RUN — On June 22 at 9:09 p.m., the state police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 59 west of Route 321.
Troopers reported that a vehicle driven by William G. Dibble, 88, of Little Genesee, N.Y., had been traveling east when a deer ran across the road and into its path. The vehicle’s left front quarter panel struck the deer.
According to the report, Dibble was wearing his seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries. He also reportedly refused medical attention.
No charges were filed. The vehicle was towed from the scene.