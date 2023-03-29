ONE VEHICLE
MVA, SERIOUS INJURIES IN RIDGWAY
RIDGWAY — Pennsylvania State Police from Ridgway were dispatched at 2:43 p.m. March 12 to Toby Road in Fox Township, just south of Thompson Hill Road, for a one vehicle accident with suspected injuries.
According to the police report, Damion Lipinkski, 46, of St. Marys, was traveling east on Toby Road when his car went out of control while navigating a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the opposite lane of travel where it hit an embankment. After striking the embankment the vehicle overturned onto its passengers side, where it came to a final rest.
Lipinski was transported by Fox Township EMS to Penn Highlands Elk for suspected serious injury. He was also cited by the state police for failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.