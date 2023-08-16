MOTORCYCLE WRECK IN CAMERON CO.
EMPORIUM — A couple, traveling the posted 55 mph speed limit, on Route 120, CCC Memorial Highway, in Shippen Township escaped with minor injury when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer crossing the road.
Pennsylvania State Police responded at 2:52 p.m. Sunday to Route 120 east of Alpine Way to find John R. Urmson, 64, and Kathleen M. Urmson, 61, both of Cuba, N.Y., had been traveling west when their motorcycle struck the deer. The motorcycle continued to travel forward another 10 feet and came to a final rest in the center of the two-lane road.
The motorcycle sustained left-side damage from laying it down and was deemed inoperable. It was later removed by personal trailer.
John Urmson reported scrapes to his back and left arm but declined treatment. Kathleen Urmson reported no injuries. Both were reportedly wearing helmets.
No charges were filed by police.
DISTRACTION PUTS CAR IN CULVERT
COUDERSPORT — Pennsylvania State Police responded to Lyman Run Road at 3:27 p.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle in a culvert.
According to the report, Jarret F. Kerr, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was traveling north on Lyman Run Road when he was distracted by something falling in the car. His vehicle drove off the east side of the roadway into a culvert, causing disabling damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Kerr was not injured and was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.
SPEED CAUSES 4-CAR ACCIDENT IN PARKING LOT
LEWIS RUN — State police responded to the parking lot of the Port Allegany VFW, 4743 State Route 155 in Liberty Township, for a report of an accident involving four vehicles at 1:37 p.m. Saturday.
As reported by troopers, a vehicle driven by Dawn Baxter, 87, of Port Allegany had been traveling through the parking lot at a high rate of speed and struck a parked vehicle. This sparked a chain reaction in which that parked vehicle struck another, which struck one more. In total three parked vehicles were damaged.
Baxter, who had been wearing a seatbelt, was suspected to have minor injuries and was transported to an undisclosed medical facility by the Port Allegany Volunteer Fire Department.
The driver was charged for not driving a vehicle at a safe speed.