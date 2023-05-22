INVESTIGATION: STOLEN DIESEL FUEL
LEWIS RUN — The Pennsylvania State Police in Lewis Run were dispatched to Hamlin Township near the intersection of Lindholm Road and Viaduct Road at around 9:36 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, for a report of theft.
Troopers report that approximately 60 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Mount Jewett Borough.
The investigation is ongoing.
CARELESS SMOKING CAUSE OF FIRE
LEWIS RUN — Troopers were called to the scene by the Port Allegany Volunteer Fire Department, to determine the cause of a fire on Sunday, May 14 at 5:42 p.m. on West Mill Street in Port Allegany.
Upon investigation, it was determined that careless smoking caused the accidental fire. An estimated $300,000 in damages were reported. No injuries were listed.
INVESTIGATION: STOLEN KAYAKS
LEWIS RUN — The Lewis Run based state police are investigating the report of two kayaks reported missing between April 21 and May 6.
Reports indicate that Kayla Szymezak, 33, of Glen Burnie, Md., reported the theft of two “Army Green” Sundolphing Covert model 10.4 kayaks with registration from 2022 being PMAO9ZJC through the PA Fish and Boat Commission.
The PSP requests anyone with information to contact them directly at (814) 368-9230.
LOAD SHIFT CAUSES ACCIDENT
LEWIS RUN — On Wednesday, May 10, at 8:45 a.m. the Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene of an accident on U.S. Route 6 near the Roadside Rest Stop.
According to reports, a semi truck driven by Brian Burnham, 59, of Corsica, was traveling east and negotiating a left-handed curve in the road when the brakes were applied too hard, causing the load the semi was carrying to shift. The truck rolled onto its side and slid to a stop off the south side of Route 6.
Burnham, reportedly, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, but was suspected to have suffered minor injuries. He was transported by the Mount Jewett Area Ambulance Association to UPMC Kane.
The semi was towed from the scene.
Assisting PSP was the ambulance, Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department, PennDot, McKean County EMA.
1 ARRESTED, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway were dispatched to Irishtown Road in Fox Township, Elk County for a report of an abandoned vehicle between May 3 and May 9.
During the investigation, it was found that the All Terrain Vehicle was stolen out of St. Marys.
Codey Colson, 29, of Kersey, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, according to the report.