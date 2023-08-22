ONE CAR INTO UTILITY POLERIDGWAY — A vehicle reportedly left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole on U.S. Route 219 at 2:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police who responded to the scene.
A car driven by Romanus Chukwuemeka Anidiobu, 72, of Washington D.C., was traveling north near Main Street in Ridgway, when it left its lane of travel, according to the report. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a curb before coming to an uncontrolled rest facing northeast of the travel lane.
Neither Anidiobu, nor his passenger, Chikezie J. Chukwuemeka, also of D.C., were injured and both were reported to have been wearing a seatbelt.
The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
The driver was charged with careless driving.
ACCIDENT CAUSED BY BEELEWIS RUN — State police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Oil Valley Road in Otto Township at 1:06 p.m. Aug. 7 in which the driver indicated he was distracted by a bee when his sport utility vehicle swerved off the roadway.
Gavin Miller, 21 of Duke Center was not transported although he was suspected to have minor injuries as a result of the incident. He and passenger, Brianna M. Holton, 20, also of Duke Center, were reportedly wearing seatbelts. Two additional passengers, a 1-year old and a 3-year-old, were not injured. Both children were in front-facing safety seats. Holton was also suspected to have minor injuries but was not transported to a medical facility.
Miller was charged for not driving on the right side of the roadway.
NO INJURIES IN 3-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
COUDERSPORT — Three vehicles were involved in an accident around 7 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 44 according to the troopers who responded. No injuries were reported.
State police reported a vehicle driven by Willard L. Hafler, 88, of Shinglehouse, did not slow down when the two vehicles ahead had, causing a chain-reaction accident. The two vehicles ahead of Hafler slowed down to pass a vehicle that was on the shoulder of the road. Hafler’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Roy Jackson, 82, of Shinglehouse. Jackson’s vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Terri M. VanWhy, 71, also of Shinglehouse.
All three vehicles came to a final stop in the northbound lane of State Route 44. The vehicles driven by Jackson and Hafler sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.
The drivers were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.
Hafler was charged for following too closely.
VEHICLE INTO BRIDGE IN LEWIS RUNLEWIS RUN — Pennsylvania State Police stated that a vehicle, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a bridge in Lewis Run at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 14.
According to the report, a car driven by Shannon M. Rounsville, 45, of Eldred was traveling east on Main Street when it left the road and struck a bridge. The car came to a final rest in the middle of the two-lane road, blocking both.
Rounsville was not injured and was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.
The damage to the car was disabling and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Rounsville was charged for not driving on roadways laned for traffic.