ARREST FOLLOWS REPORT OF GUNSHOTS
COUDERSPORT — State police report that on Feb. 24 at around 4 a.m. they were dispatched to Lanninger Creek Road in Roulette Township in Potter County for a report of gunshots in the area.
After an investigation, the Coudersport-based troopers took Daniel Gerhart, 31, of Roulette, into custody on charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness, according to the police report.
Gerhart was remanded to the Potter County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail following an arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Kari A. McCleaft.
NO INJURIES, CAR STRIKES PLOW
RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle accident on U.S. Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County at 8:41 a.m. on Feb. 25 involving a car and a state snow plow.
According to the report, a car driven by Robert Bender, 66, of New Cumberland, W. Va. and a plow driven by Samuel Kaiser, 53, of Ridgway, were both traveling north toward Shawmut Road. The plow was removing snow in the passing (left) lane. Bender’s vehicle attempted to pass in the right hand lane and subsequently struck the plow with its front bumper.
Both vehicles reportedly pulled over.
Neither driver sustained injury and each were wearing a seat belt, the report indicated.
Bender was charged with careless driving.
