Bradford City Police served a search warrant Monday afternoon on the administration of Bradford Area School District to obtain footage of an incident between two students at Bradford High on Friday.
Police Chief Mike Ward told The Era that Sgt. Jason Daugherty was investigating.
“There was an incident around 1:30 p.m. Friday involving two students at the high school,” he said. “Due to the ages of those involved and the fact that it’s still under investigation, that’s really all I can tell you.”
He said all parties involved are known to the district and to authorities, and there is no threat to anyone at the district. Ward added the district has been cooperative, and that this was an isolated incident.
Superintendent Katharine Pude commented, “Anytime the police want copies of any footage at one of our schools, they need to acquire a search warrant for the tape. It is commonplace because the footage is considered an educational record of any of the students in the video.”
She added only that the police are investigating “an incident at the school between two students.”