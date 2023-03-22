STILL DANDY — Yes, we here at ‘Round the Square are still talking Dandelions — albeit, for a totally different reason today. With the ice and snow starting to melt and stay away we will soon have the pleasure of colorful, useful plants sprouting from the soil around us. But did you know beyond their beauty, usefulness as food and health benefits that some plants can actually be pretty decent at predicting the weather? This weird, but totally cool, talent includes dandelions and five other plants which can predict when it might rain, the temperature and more.
Even after Tuesday’s informative RTS about the many edible uses for dandelions some may still look at the plant as just another pesky lawn weed. However, if you do not have intentions on foraging your dandelions to eat then at the very least, keep an eye on them — dandelions are good indicators of rain. When the weather is dry these herbs will open up their yellow pedals BUT when they detect moisture they will close up.
Similarly, the scarlet pimpernel has gathered the nickname “poor man’s weather glass,” because like dandelions its blooms will remain fully open to the sun in fair weather, but when the skies turn cloudy or the moisture in the air reaches about 80% they will fold right up, in defense. These two plants act this way to keep their pollen dry and their nectar from being drowned and diluted by rain and moisture.
Another good predictor of humidity are fallen pine cones — when the air is dry the pine cones will fan out their scales but when the humidity rises or it rains they clamp shut, so tightly that the scales will overlap one another.