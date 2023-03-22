STILL DANDY — Yes, we here at ‘Round the Square are still talking Dandelions — albeit, for a totally different reason today. With the ice and snow starting to melt and stay away we will soon have the pleasure of colorful, useful plants sprouting from the soil around us. But did you know beyond their beauty, usefulness as food and health benefits that some plants can actually be pretty decent at predicting the weather? This weird, but totally cool, talent includes dandelions and five other plants which can predict when it might rain, the temperature and more.

FarmersAlmanac.com explained in a recent online article.

Local & Social