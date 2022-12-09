UNIVERSITY PARK — Late April into early May is a great time to plant trees and shrubs for many reasons. People have been cooped up all winter and feel the need for strenuous outdoor activity. Deciduous seedlings are dormant and evergreen seedlings are less active, decreasing the stress of transplanting and increasing survival. April, May, and June tend to have ample precipitation, increasing survivorship and reducing the need for supplemental waterings. A spring planting also affords the opportunity to see the plants quickly break bud and put on growth. They may even flower if planting larger-sized stock. Many nurseries are set up for spring and fall sales and deliveries of large amounts of stock for immediate planting, and smaller volumes of containerized stock throughout the year. So, the best time to set up a planting plan for a spring planting is not on Arbor Day. If you have not already started planning, the best time is now into early January.

Tree plantings fail every year due to predictable (not enough light, herbivory, poor species selection) and unpredictable events (weather events, insect, or disease outbreaks). Proper planning can help mitigate losses. Newly planted trees and shrubs should have sunlight most of the day, so they can survive and quickly grow tall enough to be out of deer browse height and have a diameter sufficient to resist girdling by rodents. Once an area has been identified that has sufficient light, concentrate on the soil. If the area has a multitude of plant species already growing, the soil will probably be sufficient to grow new plants. If there are only a few species growing, or you know of past use, like strip mining, that makes the area less hospitable, soil testing is advised to determine the pH of the soil. Penn State offers soil testing and many county conservation districts sell soil test kits. Soil pH will inform which species are likely to grow better in the area. Soil texture will also influence which species you should choose. Dig around a bit in the area to be planted. If the soil is mostly clay, or very sandy or stony, choose a species that will grow well in those types of soils. Soil moisture also needs to be considered. Soil moisture is affected by soil texture, aspect, and terrain position. South-facing slopes tend to be drier during the growing season than northern slopes or flat areas. Ridge tops tend to be droughty. Some trees and shrubs cannot handle soils that are frequently saturated with water, which tends to happen in low-lying areas or near bodies of water.

