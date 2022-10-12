HARRISBURG— City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was elected president of the Pennsylvania Municipal League (The League) this past weekend, during the association’s annual Business Meeting held in conjunction with the Municipal Leadership Summit in Pittsburgh.
Lombardo has been a valued member of The League’s Board of Directors, serving first as northeast district officer, followed by Legislative Committee co-chair, and then second vice president. He most recently served as first vice president for 2021-2022.
In addition to the election of League President, Franklin Mayor Douglas Baker, who had currently held the office of second vice president, was elected first vice president, while Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, who had currently served as Legislative Committee co-chair, was elected second vice president. The League officers will each serve a one-year term in their respective positions on the Board.
At-Large Director Councilmember Allen Coffman, Chambersburg, was also elected during the meeting to serve a two-year term on the Board of Directors.
The mission of the Pennsylvania Municipal League is to strengthen, empower and advocate for effective local government. The League is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established in 1900 as an advocate for Pennsylvania’s third class cities. Today, The League represents Pennsylvania cities, boroughs, townships, home rule communities and towns that all share their municipal policy interests. The Board of Directors oversees the administration of a wide array of municipal services including legislative advocacy (on both the state and federal levels), publications designed to educate and inform, inquiry and research, education and training certification programs, consulting-based programs and group insurance trusts.
Additional members of the Board include: Mayor Matt Tuerk, Allentown; Mayor Matthew Pacifico, Altoona; Mayor J. William Reynolds, Bethlehem; Manager Christopher Christman, Derry Township; Mayor Salvatore Panto, Easton; Councilmember Mary Ann Horne, Borough of Edinboro; Mayor Joseph Schember, Erie; Council Vice President Patricia DeMarco, Forest Hills Borough; Manager Amy Farkas, Harris Township; Mayor Wanda Williams, Harrisburg; Mayor Rita Frealing, Borough of Gettysburg; Mayor Jeff Cusat, Hazleton; Mayor Danene Sorace, Lancaster; Councilmember Stephen Stevenson, Lock Haven; Mayor Christopher Frye, New Castle; City Clerk Dennis Scarpiniti, New Kensington; Mayor James Kenney, Philadelphia; Councilmember Brian O’Neill, Philadelphia; Mayor Peter Urscheler, Phoenixville Borough; Mayor Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh; Mayor Eddie Moran, Reading; Mayor Paige Cognetti, Scranton; Mayor Ezra Nanes, State College Borough; Manager Joseph Fleming, St. Marys; Mayor Barbarann Keffer, Upper Darby Township; League Executive Director John Brenner; and Business Leaders Network Representative Ashley Shiwarski, National League of Cities Service Line Warranty Program Administered by HomeServe.