HARRISBURG— City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was elected president of the Pennsylvania Municipal League (The League) this past weekend, during the association’s annual Business Meeting held in conjunction with the Municipal Leadership Summit in Pittsburgh.

Lombardo has been a valued member of The League’s Board of Directors, serving first as northeast district officer, followed by Legislative Committee co-chair, and then second vice president. He most recently served as first vice president for 2021-2022.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos