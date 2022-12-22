PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Ten top University of Pittsburgh officials will receive 4.25% raises next year, boosting their base salaries to between $260,625 and just more than $1 million.
The Compensation Committee of Pitt's board of trustees approved the raises for Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and nine of his top deputies in a unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon.
The officers haven't received salary adjustments since 2020 because of uncertainties related to the covid-19 pandemic, said David Douglas Browning, who heads the compensation committee.
He said the officers agreed to voluntarily donate part of their 2020-21 salaries back to the university for student scholarships. Gallagher donated 20% of his salary and other officers, including Anantha Shekhar, the senior vice chancellor for health sciences and medical school dean, donated back 10%, Browning said.
• Anantha Shekhar, senior vice chancellor for health sciences and medical school dean, $1,042,500.
• Jeff Choudry, chief investment officer, $729,750.
• Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, $698,202.
• Ann Cudd, provost and senior vice chancellor, $495,670.
• Geovette Washington, senior vice chancellor and chief legal officer, $446,183.
• Rob Rutenbar, senior vice chancellor for research, $441,946.
• David DeJong, senior vice chancellor for business operations, $427,425.
• Narahari Sastry, senior vice chancellor and chief financial officer, $415,723.
• Paul Lawrence, treasurer, $412,526.
• Rosalyn Jones, senior vice chancellor and secretary to the board of trustees, $260,625.
Gallagher, who is stepping down next summer after serving as chancellor since 2014, plans to return to teaching on Pitt's campus. He told the committee it has been a privilege to serve.
Browning said the committee based its recommendation for Gallagher's increase in pay on gains in a variety of areas.
He said Pitt set a research record, becoming one of 21 universities nationwide to top the $1 billion mark in sponsored research, according to the National Science Foundation.
This fall, the university received a record 73,000 undergraduate admission applications, including 27,500 Pennsylvanians, an all-time high.
The share of new graduates advancing their education or who were employed within six months of graduation hit an all-time high of 97% on the Oakland campus, Browning said.
"Under his leadership, the university continues to flourish, providing life-changing, world-class education and a research environment that leaves an indelible mark on the Commonwealth, the nation and the world," Browning said.
The officer raises recommended by the chancellor and approved by the committee were based factors including performance and market.
Pitt enrolls about 35,000 students on its main Oakland campus and branches at Bradford, Greensburg, Johnstown and Titusville. It is Western Pennsylvania's largest university.
