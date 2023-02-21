The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold a free wellness event for women of all ages from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons on campus.
The event, “Strategies for Lifelong Wellness of Women in the Bradford Community,” is free and open to the public. Speakers and demonstrators will focus on different types of wellness and explain resources available in the community.
Speakers include Kelly Macklin, director of membership engagement and wellness at the Bradford Family YMCA; Shelley Alcorn, program director for the Bradford YWCA Victims’ Resource Center; Rebecca Feightner, executive director of the Bradford Area Public Library; Donnia Anastasia, a holistic medicine practitioner and owner of ALIGN from Bradford; and a speaker from Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services.
The event is being coordinated by Dr. Amy Gresock, assistant professor of business management, and Amanda Davis, visiting assistant professor of physical education.