The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold a free wellness event for women of all ages from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons on campus.

The event, “Strategies for Lifelong Wellness of Women in the Bradford Community,” is free and open to the public. Speakers and demonstrators will focus on different types of wellness and explain resources available in the community.

