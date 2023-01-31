Lee

Sunyoung Lee

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold an exhibition by Sunyoung Lee, assistant professor of art, Feb. 3 through 24 at the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall on campus.

The exhibition, “Beyond Language: Build like a Painter, Paint like a Poet, and Write like an Activist,” opens with a reception and talk by Lee at noon Feb. 3. The public is welcome to attend. A light lunch will be provided.

