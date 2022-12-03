Manchin on Kinzua Bridge

ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin peers through the glass on the Kinzua Bridge on a visit in September earlier this year. On Friday she spoke to The Era about the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project symposium and the exciting research college students have been presenting this year.

 Era file photo

Students from 16 colleges and universities in 10 Appalachian states shared capstone research at the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project symposium Friday and today, including students from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

The symposium was hosted by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos