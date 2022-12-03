Students from 16 colleges and universities in 10 Appalachian states shared capstone research at the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project symposium Friday and today, including students from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The symposium was hosted by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
As a capstone, students present their work to other student delegations from participating institutions, ARC leadership, and community leaders in a formal peer-to-peer conference setting hosted by ARC and the Consortium of Appalachian Colleges and Universities.
In the audience on Friday was ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, who spoke with The Era about what she saw and her thoughts.
“It’s been exciting to hear the research these kids have been doing. The whole effort has been amazing,” Manchin said. “All of the projects I’ve seen so far have been interesting and very different from one another. Each one has been on a different topic with different methods, and presented in different ways. And there are more tomorrow (today).”
For Pitt-Bradford’s project, students continued their work on the use of the Quintuple Ridge Trail. This year’s project focused on work to support development of the Quintuple Ridge Trail, surveying and mapping abandoned oil and gas wells, assessing the local bird community (resident and migratory), identifying ideal bird-watching locations, and organizing bird-watching activities for interested community members.
Students of Dr. Denise Piechnik, associate professor of biology; Dr. Ovidiu Frantescu, associate professor of environmental science; and Dr. Matthew Kropf, associate professor of engineering technology, have been working over two years to examine the Quintuple Mountain property, survey and plan trails and promote their use.
The trail is an ongoing project for PittBradford students. According to a 2021 university press release, the project for the Appalachian Teaching Project, five students had been “working with community partners to evaluate trail conditions, organize trail construction and maintenance activities, and identify cultural and historic sites on a more than 200-acre parcel of forested hillside land between Pitt-Bradford and downtown Bradford…used GIS software to create maps of trail conditions, ecological information, and points of historic or cultural interest…Students built upon GIS maps and trail route work completed by Pitt-Bradford Appalachian Teaching Project students during the fall of 2020.”
This is the kind of project Manchin spoke about on Friday, the kind that can one day be turned into a “great grant application,” she said.
Manchin continued, “These projects are hands-on opportunities for experience, they are not out of a textbook here. Students have to take a problem and find a solution, and they have to involve the community. Empowered students use deep thought in assessing projects like these. They think about how this-or-that will work, how will this be sustainable, what would a business plan look like for something like this? These are serious questions these students are asking and answering.”
For next year, Manchin hopes to see more schools enter projects that are regional in design. She said that Appalachia is a region, not just a bunch of states and rural communities. Working together as a region is what it will take to accomplish the big goals and set the region up for the future.
“There is power in numbers, and we have the numbers,” she continued. “My observation, since coming on as a co-chair, is that we aren’t named the 13 states of Appalachia. We are the Appalachian Region and we should work together. Within the 243 counties and 13 states, there are 26 million people — that’s power,” Manchin said in a previous interview with The Era.
The complete list of schools participating in the symposium included Alfred State College, Appalachian State University, Auburn University, East Tennessee State University, Frostburg State University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Morehead State University, Muskingum University, Ohio University, Radford University, University of North Alabama, University of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, University of Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Liberty University.
Manchin will be traveling to Alabama on Monday which will be her 13th state to visit. This completes her tour of all 13 states in the commission.
“It took about a year to get to see all the states due to COVID and other conferences, but I have seen many great projects along the way and am hopeful that they all continue to grow,” she said. She also wanted to thank East Tennessee University for the many years of support and helping bring so many together for events like this one, “there are 160 students this year coming from 10 states in the commission — see, no borders — just 16 schools supporting communities.”