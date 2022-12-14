UPB

Dr. Mark Kelley, center, director of the exercise science program at Pitt-Bradford, receives recognition for the university’s Exercise is Medicine on Campus program from, left, Carrie Davidson, co-chair of Exercise is Medicine, and Dr. Bob Sallis, founder of Exercise is Medicine.

 Photo provided

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is one of only 156 universities and colleges around the world to be honored by Exercise is Medicine® for its efforts to create a culture of wellness on campus.

This is the third year that Pitt-Bradford has earned the gold designation.

