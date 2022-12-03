The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has been named a 2022-23 PNGAS Guard-Friendly School by the Pennsylvania National Guard Association for supporting those students who are members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Developed by the PNGAS Education Advisory Council, the PNGAS Guard-Friendly School program was designed to recognize high schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools that meet or exceed a set of standards for creating a supportive learning environment that assists members of the Pennsylvania Guard in pursuing post-secondary degrees and military service.

