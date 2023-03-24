PIC of Winning Ad

This newspaper ad was one in a series of ads that received a Gold Award in the 2022 Collegiate Advertising Awards program.

 Photo provided by Mark Zampogna

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford received four awards in the 2022 Collegiate Advertising Awards program, which recognizes U.S. colleges and universities for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising and promotions.

Pitt-Bradford received three Gold Awards and one Silver Award in this year’s competition, which is judged by a panel of design and education marketing professionals who evaluate entries on several criteria, including creativity, design and overall quality and effectiveness.

