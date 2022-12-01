Holiday tidings came to the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center on Wednesday afternoon via laughter, paint brushes, bright colors and a new holiday-themed mural in the windows of the Assembly Room, off South Avenue.

Thirteen students from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Educational Program Club worked together with advisor Dr. Patricia Lanzon and Art Professor Rick Minard to paint the holiday-themed window mural in just one afternoon.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos