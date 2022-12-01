Holiday tidings came to the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center on Wednesday afternoon via laughter, paint brushes, bright colors and a new holiday-themed mural in the windows of the Assembly Room, off South Avenue.
Thirteen students from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Educational Program Club worked together with advisor Dr. Patricia Lanzon and Art Professor Rick Minard to paint the holiday-themed window mural in just one afternoon.
According to Matthew Hileman, director of the Marilyn Horne Museum, the club set up the activity as a trial run, and if the community enjoys the holiday artwork, the group plans to volunteer their time next year to offer their artistic and unique holiday tidings to other Bradford businesses as well.
The club consists of more than 40 students, who are currently working on the achievement of receiving bachelor’s degrees in early elementary education or secondary education. The students have been working with faculty advisors Lanzon, Dr. Bill Clark and Mrs. Amanda Fritzleu to bridge the gap between the Bradford community and the university, by participating in community events such as the recently held Pumpkin Festival.
“What we are really trying to accomplish is to get the students visible and introduce them to the community,” explained Lanzon, while students worked diligently in the background painting Minard’s mural designs. “More importantly, the ultimate goal is to give back to the local community itself. Teachers really require community involvement,” and this club provides guided examples of how these students will be able to volunteer their time, talents and efforts to the communities they will ultimately settle in once they graduate and are hired as teachers.
In addition to community involvement and volunteerism, the club offers students the opportunity of professional development through “Brown Bag” presentations, where educational professionals from the local IU9 come and speak, offering their different perspectives to the career path of education.
“It helps students to see that there are pathways within the career of education which offer long-term development and employment opportunities,” said Lanzon.
They also cover topics such as classroom management, particularly because this year that is the subject that the club’s students were most interested in learning about.
The Educational Club’s next venture out in the community will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Limestone, N.Y. at the Firemen’s Community Center at 616 Main Street where they plan to take part in the Happy “Pawlidays” Craft and Vendor Show. The craft and vendor show will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. with all benefits from the raffles to benefit the Empire Animal Rescue Society (EARS.) EARS animals will also be on site and the local firemen are offering a Chicken BBQ take-out style option.
“What better way to spend a Saturday than doing some Christmas shopping, visiting with some of the cutest EARS animals around and then grabbing dinner on your way out,” reads the event posted on Facebook.
Following the holidays, the club will be busy planning a larger event, a day devoted to literacy being planned for the spring at the university. The different departments of the university will come together and partner with the community to offer Bradford’s young learners (pre-Kindergarten to 4th graders) and their families the opportunity to enjoy a variety of fun and educational book readings, crafts and games.
More information about the spring literacy day will be announced in a later edition of The Era.