SMETHPORT — The McKean County Sheriff’s Office has been open on one Saturday a month for the past several months for residents to apply for or renew their concealed carry license. This Saturday, Dec. 17, will be the final one of the year.

Normal hours of Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. have not changed. Saturdays are in a trial phase.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos