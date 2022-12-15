SMETHPORT — The McKean County Sheriff’s Office has been open on one Saturday a month for the past several months for residents to apply for or renew their concealed carry license. This Saturday, Dec. 17, will be the final one of the year.
Normal hours of Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. have not changed. Saturdays are in a trial phase.
Tara Morey, chief clerk, said the office has had the dates and times posted on their website and Facebook page but it has been hit or miss if people were really interested in having someone available on the weekend.
“I will be here from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, and if we continue to do this next year, we will let everyone know the dates,” Morey said.
It is important to note that the McKean County Sheriff’s Office will only issue permits to McKean County residents or those with an out of state permit.
Under Pennsylvania law, to obtain a concealed carry license, individuals must be at least 21 years old, a Pennsylvania resident or have a resident license from their state, and pass a background check that includes an investigation by a local sheriff, a Pennsylvania State Police background check and a federal background check run through the state police.
The Uniform Firearms Act has named a number of disqualifiers to ensure the safety of all Pennsylvanians that include criminal conviction for murder, rape, assault, stalking, robbery or drugs; mental health commitment; protection from abuse (PFA) order implicating firearms; domestic violence history; three DUI offenses within five years; illegal alien status (as defined in the statute); dishonorable discharge from the military; fugitive status; or a dangerous character or reputation.
For more information, call (814) 887-3454.