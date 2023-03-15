WEXFORD — Pennsylvania was the birthplace of oil and gas more than 160 years ago, launching an industry that has changed the world for the better, and in many ways.

And now with an ever-evolving energy landscape, the Pennsylvania oil and gas industry has the potential to grow and capture the world once again by evolving with those advances in energy. Progresses in technology, changes in regulations, transformation in consumer preferences, intervening government regulations and the shifting economics set a landscape of future opportunity and growth.

