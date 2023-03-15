WEXFORD — Pennsylvania was the birthplace of oil and gas more than 160 years ago, launching an industry that has changed the world for the better, and in many ways.
And now with an ever-evolving energy landscape, the Pennsylvania oil and gas industry has the potential to grow and capture the world once again by evolving with those advances in energy. Progresses in technology, changes in regulations, transformation in consumer preferences, intervening government regulations and the shifting economics set a landscape of future opportunity and growth.
The Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association (PIOGA) will highlight industry issues and opportunities in the energy landscape during its annual Spring Meeting on March 23 at the Rivers Casino Event Center in Pittsburgh.
“PIOGA’s Spring Meeting theme is ‘The Evolving Energy Landscape.’ We are truly on the precipice of change and need to make informed decisions to create a truly sustainable future. This is only possible with oil and natural gas as both energy sources and manufacturing feedstocks, and we have an abundance of those resources here in the U.S.,” said President & Executive Director Daniel J. Weaver. “The PIOGA Spring Meeting is an opportunity for industry, regulatory, legislative and science community members to come together to discuss pertinent oil and gas matters.”
Wexford-based PIOGA is the Commonwealth’s oldest and largest oil and gas trade association, made up of over 350 members representing all facets of the industry, from those that drill and operate oil and gas wells to those that provide services to operators to those that refine and add value to natural gas and petrochemical products.
“The conference features an impressive lineup of experts discussing the issues and opportunities of our ever-evolving energy landscape,” Weaver explained. “This meeting will provide thought-provoking information about the future of energy, along with updates on the regulatory, legislative, market development and business climate issues impacting your business now.”
The conference includes an exclusive Vendor Exhibit Area that allows companies to showcase products or services and meet face-to-face with attendees, along with time for networking and a reception for networking opportunities.
Keynotes include opening speaker Stephen Comstock, Vice President and Senior Counselor Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, with American Petroleum Institute (API), addressing, “The Evolving Energy Landscape – API’s Industry Outlook.” The luncheon address will be delivered by Joe Bastardi, Co-chief Meteorologist at WeatherBell Analytics LLC. Closing Speaker will be state Senator and President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, who will provide a legislative update.
“We expect close to 200 members of the oil and gas industry and business community that will take the opportunity to gather in person to hear this cutting-edge information, as well as to learn about some great products and services that our exhibitors are offering, and to renew connections and make new ones,” Weaver said.
The conference runs from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a reception until 7 p.m. For more information, visit the PIOGA Events section at www.pioga.org.