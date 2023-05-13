HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) is pleased to announce the creation of the PHRC Social Justice Ambassador Program. PHRC invites Pennsylvania residents and/or employees who support the mission to cultivate a Pennsylvania where all people can live, work and learn free from unlawful discrimination to apply for ambassadorship.
PHRC envisions at least one ambassador for each county in Pennsylvania to serve that area’s unique community needs. Each ambassador will be appointed by the PHRC to serve as a liaison and an extension of its outreach effort within a community. The ambassador will act on a non-partisan basis to refer citizens for services and to assist the Commission in exploring training, outreach, and event opportunities in their respective community to further its anti-discrimination efforts in the areas of employment, housing, public accommodations, and education.
“The Commonwealth comprises 67 counties, with only three regional offices, which means PHRC is not always accessible,” said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW. “Through our Advisory Councils and now our Social Justice Ambassadors, the PHRC will be able to reach more people and provide them with a valuable service. We want everyone in Pennsylvania to know that discrimination is illegal and the PHRC will protect your rights.”
Those interested in becoming a PHRC Social Justice Ambassador, must submit an application to ra-hrambsprogram@pa.gov.
References will be requested and checked to verify the individual’s submitted information. Prior to appointment, the ambassador will attend an interview panel.
To learn more about the PHRC Social Justice Ambassador Program, visit the PHRC website, www.phrc.pa.gov. Questions can be directed to Kurt Jung at kjung@pa.gov.
The PHRC, the state’s leading social justice enforcement agency, urges anyone who has experienced acts of discrimination or hate to file a complaint with the PHRC by calling (717) 787-4410. Information and resources are also available at www.PHRC.pa.gov.