HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW, will launch a statewide tour to meet with the communities in every county of Pennsylvania and discuss the PHRC’s message. The tour will kick off on Tuesday, June 6 in Philadelphia.
“This statewide tour will provide a forum where the PHRC can listen and better understand the concerns of the community,” said Lassiter. “It will also serve as an opportunity to better our Beloved Community, create relationships and partnerships with local leaders and organizations to help them solve controversial issues within communities.”
The PHRC created the Beloved Community framework to assist communities of the commonwealth to intentionally build a culture of peace, understanding and tolerance despite our differences within the context of an increasingly diverse and interconnected world.
Each listening session will include a presentation on the Beloved Community framework and an overview of the services and programs offered by the PHRC. Lassiter will then open it up for questions from the community. Details about additional stops will be released as they become available. PHRC is still looking for locations to host upcoming sessions, anyone interested in partnering with the PHRC should contact Amanda Brothman at ambrothman@pa.gov.