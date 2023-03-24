If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a photo of lasting love is priceless. “Lasting Love” was captured as residents of Bradford Ecumenical Home and Chapel Ridge posed with their loved ones for photos taken by professional photographer, Brittany Backhaus.

Inspired by Valentine’s Day, National Wedding Month and American Heart Month, the photo sessions took place in February. “What better month than February to feature some of our very own love stories?” stated Lisa Johnson, CEO.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social