Larry Krasner

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor said Friday he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature and that it could begin as early as next week.

Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters in a morning news conference on the state Capitol steps that he had been willing to testify before a special committee handling the matter but it would not permit him to record the closed-door proceedings.

