KANE — A Philipsburg woman has been charged with taking part in stealing more than $9,000 from a PA Skills Machine at the Lantz Corners Nittany Minit Mart.
Holly Elensky, 40, of Hill Street, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-degree felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 5, 2022, at 12:18 a.m., Elensky and a male identified as Kris Nevling, 45, of DuBois, went into the convenience store. Elensky allegedly distracted the sales clerk while Nevling broke open the skills machine and damaged the bills acceptor, taking $9,159 from the machine. When finished, Nevling closed the machine and the two left the store.
On Oct. 6, state police received a report of a similar incident in Reynoldsville, and contacted police there to learn that the suspects were Nevling and Elensky. Both suspects and their vehicle matched the video surveillance of the theft from the Nittany Mart months prior, police said.
Elensky was arraigned March 14 in Kane before District Judge David Engman. She remains free on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17.
Nevling has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property, third-degree felonies, along with criminal mischief, a second-degree misdemeanor, and possessing an instrument of crime, a first-degree misdemeanor. He has yet to be arraigned on the charges.
Bradford man jailed on assault allegations
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on allegations that he assaulted another man with a baseball bat Wednesday night.
Codi Veite, 24, of 41 Main St. Apt. 307, is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors; disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor; criminal mischief and harassment, summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the apartments over the Option House for a physical disturbance. Upon investigation, officers learned that the victim had approached Veite regarding Veite being noisy in the hallway. Witnesses said Veite then ran toward the victim’s apartment, punching the door multiple times, breaking a glass box that was attached to the door and kicking out the bottom part of the door. During the altercation, Veite struck the man multiple times in the head with his fists and swung a baseball bat, striking the victim in the head with it.
Veite was arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on March 30.