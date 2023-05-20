The primary election earlier this week had some important seats up for vote in local counties.
All results used by The Era are as yet unofficial.
In Potter County, it appears that Sweden Valley Police Chief Bryan Phelps has won both parties’ nominations for district magistrate in Coudersport.
Three candidates had cross-filed for both parties’ nominations, and one candidate was running on the Republican ticket alone.
On the Democratic side, Phelps had 156 votes, John Wesley Northeimer had 100 and Garret Morey had 85. On the Republican ticket, Phelps had 513, Morey had 397, Rebecca Renn had 320 and Northeimer had 89.
Phelps is also chief of the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department.
For county commissioner, three candidates sought the Democratic nod — Jenna Maiuro Gurney, who garnered 506 votes; Jack Keifer, who earned 344 votes; and Michael Zenns, with 239 votes.
On the Republican ticket, there were four candidates, with two incumbents coming out victorious. Paul Heimel earned 1,488 votes, Nancy Grupp had 1,427, Robert Rossman had 1,416 and Loren Fitzgerald had 1,411.
Kevin Siska claimed the Republican nod for sheriff with a commanding lead over Angela Milford, with 1,855 votes to her 955 votes, and over Daniel Burnside, with 351 votes.
For the Republican ballot for prothonotary, Ashley Gledhill appears to be victorious with 1,686 votes to Brenda Langan’s 1,349.
Voter turnout in Potter County was 41.63%.
Elk County had a voter turnout rate of 32.05%.
In the race for district attorney, acting DA Beau Grove appears to have won over Danny Devito with 2,357 to 1,617, respectively, on the Republican ticket. There were no Democratic candidates.
For Elk County commissioner, there were two Democratic candidates for two spots on the ballot, Matthew Quesenberry Sr. and Raymond Krise Jr. On the Republican ticket, there were four candidates. The top vote-getters were M. Fritz Lecker with 2,502 and Greg Gebauer with 1,763. The other two candidates were Peggy Schneider with 1,678 and Martin Rosenfeld with 1,182 votes.
For county treasurer, Matthew Frey earned 2,411 votes while Connie Saline Herzog earned 1,510.
For Ridgway Borough Council, where three seats were open, there were four candidates. The top vote-getter was Chris Matheson with 341, followed by Keith Mader Jr. with 256 and Ralph Dussia with 232. Susan Bonini was unsuccessful in her attempt, with 211 votes.
In Cameron County, there were six Republican candidates for two spots on the ballot for county commissioner. The top vote-getters were Jessica Herzing with 458 votes and James Moate with 425. Other candidates were Carol Caldwell, George Sowers, Gary Olay and Frank Galford.
Four candidates ran for the Republican nomination for Cameron County coroner — Emily Crowell, who took the ballot with 341 votes; Vince Hornung with 228; Sam Olivett with 178 and Alison Dunkle with 160.
Six candidates sought the Republican nominations for four seats on the school board. The winners were Vanessa Bidwell with 587, Shelia Guisto with 495, David Sullivan with 492 and Jason Neyman with 487. The unsuccessful candidates were Kristine Umble and Shawn McIsaac.
Voter turnout data wasn’t immediately available.