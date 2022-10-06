HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is cautioning borrowers to be aware of a new wave of harmful scams that are attempting to take advantage of confusion surrounding President Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans.

“There has been a great deal of uncertainty since the announcement of the Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan as details continue to emerge,” said Representative Mike Peifer, PHEAA board chairman. “This creates ideal conditions for unscrupulous scammers to capitalize on the most vulnerable — those who can least afford to be the financial victims as they are already struggling to manage their student loan debt.”

